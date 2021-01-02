Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Offers '22 4-Star DE Tyreese Fearbry

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star weakside defensive end Tyreese Fearbry out of Pittsburgh, PA.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – As the football season comes to a close, fans have heard Mel Tucker speak about improving Michigan State's roster through recruiting and the transfer portal.

On Thursday, December 3, the Spartans reached out to another prospect in 2022 four-star weakside defensive end Tyreese Fearbry.

"Thankful and blessed to receive another offer from Michigan State University," he wrote via Twitter.

Fearbry currently plays for Perry Traditional Academy, where he is the eleventh best recruit in Pennsylvania and a top-20 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound lineman, holds offers from Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Toledo, and West Virginia.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
  • Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
  • Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
  • Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15266500_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball 8.5-Point Favorites Against Nebraska

USATSI_15245570_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '22 4-Star DE Tyreese Fearbry

ROCKY LOMBARDI SG2
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: The State of MSU Football

USATSI_15277242_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball Attempts to Rekindle Offense

USATSI_15244273_168390101_lowres
Football

Former Michigan State LB Jeslord Boateng Transfers to Akron

USATSI_15310396_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: MSU Basketball Bright Spots, Struggles, and more

USATSI_15369477_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXV

USATSI_15310395_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball Focused on Staying ‘Even-Keeled,’ Not Panicking

Sparty Leads the Way
Football

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star CB Jordan Allen