Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Kam Dewberry

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State coaching staff have hit the ground running when it comes to recruiting.

Their latest offer went to four-star offensive tackle Kam Dewberry out of Humble, Texas, where he is a highly sought after prospect.

In a tweet, the 6-foot-4, 313-pound lineman said he is "Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Michigan State University! #GoGreen."

He currently plays for Atascocita High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, Dewberry is a top-15 recruit in his home state and the No. 9 overall prospect at his position for 2022.

The Texas native holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, and many more.

Brian Perroni, a Texas A & M insider, submitted a Crystal Ball predicting the OT would choose the Aggies over everyone else.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

