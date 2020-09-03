SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Kam Dewberry

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State coaching staff have hit the ground running when it comes to recruiting.

Their latest offer went to four-star offensive tackle Kam Dewberry out of Humble, Texas, where he is a highly sought after prospect.

In a tweet, the 6-foot-4, 313-pound lineman said he is "Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Michigan State University! #GoGreen."

He currently plays for Atascocita High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, Dewberry is a top-15 recruit in his home state and the No. 9 overall prospect at his position for 2022.

The Texas native holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, and many more.

Brian Perroni, a Texas A&M insider, submitted a Crystal Ball predicting the OT would choose the Aggies over everyone else.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

