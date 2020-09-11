Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Patrick Williams

Michigan State football hit the ground running last week when they were finally able to have full communication with prospects from the 2022 recruiting class.

Multiple offensive linemen have received attention, including four-star tackle Patrick Williams who tweeted, "I'm blessed to receive an offer from the Michigan State University."

Williams currently plays for Dickinson High School located in Texas, and according to 247Sports Composite, he is a top-25 recruit in his home state and the No. 18 prospect at his position for 2022.

However, if fans take a look at Rivals, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound lineman is a three-star recruit and the 40th best player coming out of Texas.

He holds offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Houston, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Texas, Penn State, and Texas Tech.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

