Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star QB Cade Klubnik

Michigan State football's 2022 class will be the first full recruiting period for Mel Tucker and his coaching staff.

The late retirement of former head coach Mark Dantonio put the new Spartan coach behind the eight-ball immediately.

Four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik touched base the MSU football program saying, "All glory to God! Blessed to receive an offer to Michigan State University!"

He currently plays for Westlake High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, Klubnik is the No. 35 recruit in Texas and a top-10 pro-style quarterback for 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 178-pound QB holds offers from Auburn, Baylor, Arizona, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU, Virginia Tech, and Washington State.

In 2019, he threw for 680-yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception while taking off 48 times for 271 rushing yards.

He served as the team's backup during Austin Westlake's 15-1 Texas 6A D-II state championship squad.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

