Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star S Trevon Howard

Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker has a lot of work to do when it comes to developing his first real recruiting class in 2022.

The Spartans will need to reload in many areas such as the secondary, and in the last few days, Tucker's coaching staff has offered two future defensive backs.

Four-star safety Trevon Howard said he's "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University #gogreen."

Howard currently plays for IMG Academy, and according to 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 43 recruit in Minnesota and a top-20 prospect at his position for 2022.

During his freshman season, Howard finished with 102 tackles (42 solo, 60 assisted), including nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 11 passes defended, and one interception.

The 6-foot-00, 175-pound defensive back holds offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, and MSU.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (LA) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

