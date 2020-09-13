SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star S Trevon Howard

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker has a lot of work to do when it comes to developing his first real recruiting class in 2022.

The Spartans will need to reload in many areas such as the secondary, and in the last few days, Tucker's coaching staff has offered two future defensive backs.

Four-star safety Trevon Howard said he's "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University #gogreen."

Howard currently plays for IMG Academy, and according to 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 43 recruit in Minnesota and a top-20 prospect at his position for 2022.

During his freshman season, Howard finished with 102 tackles (42 solo, 60 assisted), including nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 11 passes defended, and one interception.

The 6-foot-00, 175-pound defensive back holds offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, and MSU.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (LA) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

