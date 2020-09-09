Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star WR Taylor Groves

Mel Tucker's ability to recruit knows no bounds as he doesn't stick to one area.

The MSU football coach attempts to get players from all over the country, including New Jersey, Texas, Maryland, Texas, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Four-star wide receiver Taylor Groves said, "After a great conversation with @CoachHawk_5, I'm extremely blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University."

He currently plays for East Robertson High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, Groves is a top-10 recruit in his home state and the No. 39 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout holds offers from Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Virginia Tech, Baylor, and Mississippi State.

In 2019, Groves caught 49 passes for 739 receiving yards and five scores. Additionally, he carried the ball 52 times for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

