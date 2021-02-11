Michigan State Football Offers ’22 ATH Shannon Blair
East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football is still working on its current recruiting class and is consistently preparing for the next cycle.
Shannon Blair, an unranked 2022 athlete out of Knoxville, Tennessee, announced he received an offer from the Spartans.
"After a great call with @Coach_TTillman, I am beyond blessed and honored to receive my first P5 offer from @MSU_Football," he wrote via Twitter.
Spartan fans can expect other universities to take notice now that Michigan State reached out to him.
Blair spoke with Travares Tillman, the new cornerbacks coach in East Lansing, a promotion MSU coach Mel Tucker announced on Jan. 28.
"He understands our culture and what we're doing from a schematic perspective," said Tucker. "He possesses the traits and skills we're looking for on our defensive staff."
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
- Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
- Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
- Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith
