Michigan State Football Offers ’22 Athlete Kenzy Paul

We are back with more MSU football recruiting, featuring three-star athlete Kenzy Paul who received some good news from the program.

"I'm extremely blessed to receive an offer from the Michigan State University," Paul wrote via Twitter.

He currently plays for McCallie High School, where Paul is the No. 11 recruit in Tennessee and a top-35 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound athlete holds offers from six universities, including Indiana, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Toledo, Tulane, and the Spartans.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

