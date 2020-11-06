SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers ’22 Athlete Kenzy Paul

McLain Moberg

We are back with more MSU football recruiting, featuring three-star athlete Kenzy Paul who received some good news from the program.

"I'm extremely blessed to receive an offer from the Michigan State University," Paul wrote via Twitter.

He currently plays for McCallie High School, where Paul is the No. 11 recruit in Tennessee and a top-35 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound athlete holds offers from six universities, including Indiana, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Toledo, Tulane, and the Spartans.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

