SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 CB Jaylen Lewis

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's coaching staff has been busy recruiting players out of the 2022 class, especially offensive linemen and defensive backs.

In the last few weeks, MSU reached out to multiple safeties, tackles, and guards, among other positions.

Most recently, an unranked 2022 cornerback Jaylen Lewis said, "Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University."

He currently plays for Haywood High School and isn't ranked at the moment. 

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner holds offers from Duke, Florida State, and the Spartans.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (LA) High 3-star safety Jah' von Grigsby
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Draft Combine: Spartans Winston, Tillman to participate

Former Michigan State basketball players Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. are set to participate in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.

McLain Moberg

Sports Illustrated Top 80 Big Board: Spartans Winston, Tillman

Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman are featured in Sports Illustrated's updated big board.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

MSU Football: Elijah Collins Intent on Taking the Next Step

Last year, Elijah Collins took over the starting running back position for Michigan State and had an excellent season. However, in his eyes, it wasn't enough. He's hungry for more.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Jayden Reed on Michigan State: ‘I just felt at home here’

Former Western Michigan wide receiver Jayden Reed felt at home in East Lansing, which was a big reason he transferred and became a Spartan.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

NCAA Releases Health Guidelines for College Basketball

The NCAA released the latest update involving health and safety guidelines for the upcoming college basketball season.

McLain Moberg

by

Lloyd1931

Expert Predicts Michigan State Lands 4-Star QB Jayden Denegal

Earlier this week, Michigan State fans learned they were in contention for four-star quarterback Jayden Denegal out of Apple Valley, California. Can Mel Tucker finish the job?

McLain Moberg

by

blueduck

Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Week 3

Spartan Nation looks at how former Michigan State football players are performing in the NFL.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Commit Charles Brantley Impressing

Charles Brantley, a Michigan State football commit, has begun his senior season at Venice high school by winning and impressing Spartan fans.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin out of Charlestown, Indiana.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State 2022 Target, Tyrell Henry, Building a Bond

Michigan State 2022 target and 3-star wide receiver, Tyrell Henry, stands up for others and for what is right.

Taylor Gattoni