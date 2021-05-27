Sports Illustrated home
Michigan State Football Offers '22 Four-Star DE Samuel Okunlola

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star weakside defensive end Samuel Okunlola out of Brockton, Massachusetts.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is the latest power five program to offer a top prospect out of the 2022 recruiting class. 

Samuel Okunlola, a four-star weakside defensive end out of Thayer Academy, announced his scholarship offer on Tuesday afternoon. 

At 6-foot-4 and 220-pounds, he is the No. 3 recruit in Massachusetts and a top-30 defensive lineman in his respective class. 

Okunlola holds offers from multiple schools, including Arizona, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, and USC. 

Check out some of his highlights below!

2021 Michigan State Signees

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
  • Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
  • Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers

  • QB Anthony Russo (Temple)
  • RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)
  • RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)
  • WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)
  • WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)
  • TE Powers Warren (Mississippi State)
  • OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)
  • DE Drew Jordan (Duke)
  • DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)
  • S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)
  • CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)
  • CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)
  • CB Khary Crump (Arizona)
  • CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)
  • LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)
  • LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)
  • LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)
  • LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)

