Michigan State Football Offers '22 Four-Star WR Armani Winfield

East Lansing, MI – Under Mel Tucker, the Spartans won't be afraid to go after top recruiting prospects.

Four-star 2022 wide receiver Armani Winfield announced he's been in contact with the coaching staff through social media.

"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!" Winfield wrote via Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout currently plays for Lewisville High School, where he is a top-15 player in Texas and the 12th best recruit in the 2022 class.

Winfield holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Miami, Texas, USC, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Ole Miss, among others.

"Good production as a sophomore. Faces terrific competition (Texas 6A) relative to high school level. Can improve suddenness to maximize separation ability and route-running acumen. Will also help in better leveraging DB's into breaks," Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks said. "High-major receiver prospect with tools to become an impact piece at the P5 level. Long-term ceiling includes NFL Draft potential."

2021 Michigan State Commits (So Far)

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan

Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III

Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

