Michigan State Football Offers ’22 QB Gavin Wimsatt

Michigan State fans still don't know who their starting quarterback is following the departure of Brian Lewerke.

Without any spring practices, games, or a season they will be waiting quite a while, and until then, Tucker will continue to scout prospects.

Four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt revealed he's been in contact with MSU via Twitter, saying, "Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University."

Wimsatt currently plays for a high school in Kentucky called Owensboro, and according to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the No. 1 recruit in his home state and a top-10 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound QB holds offers from Kentucky, Cincinnati, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, TCU, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Charles Power, a National Analyst for 247Sports, said Wimsatt, "Has prototypical stature for the position and a well-proportioned build at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. Doubles as a standout on the basketball court and shows some above the rim ability on the hardwood. Transfers that athleticism over to the field and is a smooth and fluid mover both as a passer and a run threat.

"Has a natural, easy throwing motion with the ability to deliver from multiple arm slots and platforms. Shows the instincts and feet to feel and react to pressure within the pocket. Has a strong arm for this stage in his development and can generate velocity to drive the ball downfield and into tight windows.

"Presents one of the more dynamic rushing threats we've seen from a top quarterback early on in the 2022 cycle and has a long stride once in the open field. Played well in his sophomore season, leading his team to a deep playoff run while proving to be productive as a passer and runner. Will benefit from continued live reps and improving his turnover rate and overall efficiency. Has the look of a high ceiling type at quarterback within the 2022 cycle. Projects as a Power Five starter with the upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick."

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1