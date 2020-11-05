SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers ’22 RB Alex Broome

McLain Moberg

The Michigan State football program is known for being tough, gritty, and owning a long list of legendary running backs.

Mel Tucker consistently says he wants MSU to run the ball on their terms, but he'll need to reload the backfield as players come and go.

"Very thankful to say I have received an offer from Michigan State University!" 2022 running back Alex Broome wrote via Twitter.

He currently plays for Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, but isn't currently ranked by any major recruiting sites.

The 5-foot-9, 186-pound tailback holds offers from Eastern Kentucky, Harvard, Princeton, Tennessee State, Tulane, UT Martin, William & Mary, and the Spartans.

In 2019, he carried the ball 87 times for 638 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 7.3 YPC. He also caught 12 passes for 160 receiving yards.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Go green

