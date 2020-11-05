Michigan State Football Offers ’22 RB Alex Broome

The Michigan State football program is known for being tough, gritty, and owning a long list of legendary running backs.

Mel Tucker consistently says he wants MSU to run the ball on their terms, but he'll need to reload the backfield as players come and go.

"Very thankful to say I have received an offer from Michigan State University!" 2022 running back Alex Broome wrote via Twitter.

He currently plays for Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, but isn't currently ranked by any major recruiting sites.

The 5-foot-9, 186-pound tailback holds offers from Eastern Kentucky, Harvard, Princeton, Tennessee State, Tulane, UT Martin, William & Mary, and the Spartans.

In 2019, he carried the ball 87 times for 638 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 7.3 YPC. He also caught 12 passes for 160 receiving yards.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1