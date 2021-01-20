Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 Safety Victor “VJ” Payne

The Spartans offer unranked 2022 safety Victor Payne out of Buford, Georgia.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – Spartan Nation is back with more Michigan State football recruiting; this time, MSU turns it's attention to defense. 

Recently, they offered 2022 safety Victor "VJ" Payne, who said, "Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!"

Payne currently plays for Buford High School in Georgia and isn't ranked by national recruiting websites.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, USC, and the Spartans.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
  • Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
  • Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
  • Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
  • Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
  • Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

Henderson
Football

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 Safety Victor “VJ” Payne

USATSI_15411385_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: MSU Basketball COVID-19 Concerns, Tom Izzo, and more

USATSI_15448566_168390101_lowres
Football

Division II CB Kendall Brooks Transfers to Michigan State

USATSI_13341974_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State’s Mike Tressel Reportedly Leaving for Cincinnati

USATSI_15399867_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Drops to 10-Seed in Latest Bracketology Update

USATSI_15411387_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Postpones Game vs. Illinois; 3 Additional COVID-19 Cases

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Michigan State CB Chris Jackson Transfers to Washington State

DSC01718
The War Room

MSU's Kevin Wigenton II on His Commitment to MSU