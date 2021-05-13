Michigan State Football Offers '22 Three-Star RB De'Anthony Gatson
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is turning its attention to the ground game for another recruiting battle.
De'Anthony Gatson, a 2022 three-star running back, announced he earned an offer from the Spartans on Tuesday afternoon.
At 5-foot-10 and 198-pounds, Gatson is the No. 42 tailback in his respective class and the No. 85 prospect in Texas.
He holds offers from Colorado, Baylor, Houston, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, USC, and Texas Tech.
Check out some of Gatson's highlights above!
By the Numbers
- 2019: Named the District 12-3A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year
- 2019: 189 carries, 1,862 yards, 30 touchdowns, two receptions, 24 yards
- 2020: Gatson was named the District 12-3A-II Overall MVP
- 2020: 161 carries, 1,974 yards, 29 touchdowns, six receptions, 97 yards, two scores
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
- Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith
2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers
- QB Anthony Russo (Temple)
- RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)
- RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)
- WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)
- WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)
- OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)
- DE Drew Jordan (Duke)
- DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)
- S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)
- CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)
- CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)
- CB Khary Crump (Arizona)
- CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)
- LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)
- LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)
- LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)
- LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)
