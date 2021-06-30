Michigan State Football Offers '23 3-star OT Ryan Carretta

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's emphasis on its offensive line is no longer a secret.

The Spartans 2022 recruiting class includes four pledges from guards and tackles alike as Mel Tucker builds through the trenches.

On June 24, MSU offered Ryan Carretta, a 2023 three-star offensive tackle who plays for St. Charles Prep.

"After a great visit and a meeting with @CoachCKap and @Coach_mtucker, I am very blessed to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan State University," he wrote via Twitter." "Go Spartans!"

The Columbus native is the No. 11 overall prospect in Ohio and a top-30 tackle in his respective class, according to 247Sports Rankings.

At 6-foot-5 and 310-pounds, Carretta holds offers from Iowa State, Miami (OH), Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Toledo.

MSU's next class is highlighted by an abundance of big guys in three-star offensive lineman Gavin Broscious (6-4/305), three-star offensive lineman Kristian Phillips (6-6/340), three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo (6-7/270), and three-star offensive tackle Braden Miller (6-7/290).

Check out some of his highlights when you click here.

