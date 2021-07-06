Michigan State Football Offers '23 3-star WR Ashton Cozart

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is the latest program to express interest in a top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Ashton Cozart, a three-star wide receiver from Marcus High School, earned a scholarship offer from the Spartans on July 2, thanking wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins via Twitter.

Cozart is the No. 46 overall recruit in Texas and a top-45 (No. 43) wideout in his respective class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

At 6-foot-3 and 180-pounds, he holds offers from Oklahoma, Florida, Miami, TCU, Texas, Florida State, Mississippi State, Penn State, Tennessee, UFC, and many others.

However, through two seasons, Cozart's only seen the field in three contests, catching five passes for 103 yards (20.6 avg), per MaxPreps.

Check out some of his highlights when you click here.

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park)

