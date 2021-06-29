Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-star CB Jamel Johnson

East Lansing, Mich. – As recruiting heats up on Michigan State's campus, Mel Tucker's staff continues to offer prospects in future classes.

Jamel Johnson, a 2023 four-star cornerback from Seguin High School, received a scholarship offer on Tuesday afternoon.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Johnson is the No. 16 overall recruit in Texas and a top-10 (No. 7) defensive back in his respective class.

In 2019, he was named the District 5-5A-II Freshman of the Year and followed it up by earning first-team all-district honors as a sophomore.

At 6-foot-1 and 175-pounds, Johnson holds offers from some prestigious programs, including Alabama, Baylor, Florida State, Houston, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, and USC.

The Spartans don't have any 2023 pledges. However, MSU's 2022 class has twelve commitments featuring four-star quarterback Katin Houser, three-star safety Malik Spencer, three-star defensive back Shannon Blair, three-star linebacker Quavian Carter, three-star offensive lineman Gavin Broscious, three-star offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, three-star offensive tackle Braden Miller, three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo, three-star wide receiver Tyrell Henry, three-star wide receiver Jaron Glover, three-star tight end Michael Masunas, and five-star kicker Jack Stone.

