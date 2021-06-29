Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-star CB Jamel Johnson

The Spartans offer 2023 four-star cornerback Jamel Johnson out of Arlington, Texas.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – As recruiting heats up on Michigan State's campus, Mel Tucker's staff continues to offer prospects in future classes.

Jamel Johnson, a 2023 four-star cornerback from Seguin High School, received a scholarship offer on Tuesday afternoon.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Johnson is the No. 16 overall recruit in Texas and a top-10 (No. 7) defensive back in his respective class.

In 2019, he was named the District 5-5A-II Freshman of the Year and followed it up by earning first-team all-district honors as a sophomore. 

At 6-foot-1 and 175-pounds, Johnson holds offers from some prestigious programs, including Alabama, Baylor, Florida State, Houston, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, and USC.

The Spartans don't have any 2023 pledges. However, MSU's 2022 class has twelve commitments featuring four-star quarterback Katin Houser, three-star safety Malik Spencer, three-star defensive back Shannon Blair, three-star linebacker Quavian Carter, three-star offensive lineman Gavin Broscious, three-star offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, three-star offensive tackle Braden Miller, three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo, three-star wide receiver Tyrell Henry, three-star wide receiver Jaron Glover, three-star tight end Michael Masunas, and five-star kicker Jack Stone.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-star CB Jamel Johnson

originalFile_LOWRES
Basketball

NBA Mock Draft: ESPN Projects Michigan State's Aaron Henry as Second-Round Pick

originalFile_LOWRES
Basketball

Michigan State to Face Louisville in 2021 Big Ten/ACC Men's Basketball Challenge

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

Breaking Down Michigan State Football's June Commitments

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Michigan State Target, 3-star CB Jaylen Lewis Sets Commitment Date

USATSI_15288314_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode LI: Football

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Four-star Quarterback Katin Houser commits to Michigan State

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Anonymous coach reveals perspective on Michigan State Football in 2021