Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-star LB Jaden Robinson

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State lost multiple linebackers to the transfer portal this offseason. In return, the Spartans gained Itayvion Brown (Minnesota), Ben VanSumeren (Michigan), Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee), and incoming freshman Ma'a Gaoteote.

However, Mel Tucker's staff never rests, especially when it comes to recruiting.

Jaden Robinson, a 2023 four-star linebacker from Columbia High School, announced his offer via Twitter, thanking MSU's special teams coordinator Ross Els.

According to 247Sports Rankings, Robinson is the No. 37 ranked prospect in Florida and a top-20 recruit at his position in the 2023 class.

At 6-foot-3 and 205-pounds, he holds offers from Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech.

Check out some of his highlights when you click here.

2021 Michigan State Signees

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

2021 Michigan State Transfers

QB Anthony Russo (Temple)

RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)

RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)

WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)

WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)

TE Powers Warren (Mississippi State)

OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)

DE Drew Jordan (Duke)

DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)

S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)

CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)

CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)

CB Khary Crump (Arizona)

CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)

LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)

LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)

LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)

LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)

P Cody Waddell (Texas Tech)

