Michigan State Football Offers ’23 4-Star OT Amir Herring

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football isn't done recruiting prospects for 2021; however, they have switched gears to future classes, including '22 and '23.

Four-star offensive tackle Amir Herring announced he was, "Blessed to receive an offer to Michigan State University!"

Multiple Crystal Ball submissions predict the 2023 lineman will choose the University of Michigan, but as MSU learned the hard way with recruiting – nothing is guaranteed.

So, maybe Mel Tucker can swing him back to East Lansing.

Herring currently plays for West Bloomfield High School, and according to 247Sports, he is the No. 2 recruit in Michigan and a top-10 lineman for 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound OT holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Morehouse College, Michigan, and MSU.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

