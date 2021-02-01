Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 CB Ryan Robinson Jr.

The Spartans offer unranked 2023 cornerback, Ryan Robinson Jr., out of New Orleans, LA.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football continues to recruit future classes in hopes of improving its program.

This time the Spartans offered Ryan Robinson Jr., a 2023 cornerback out of New Orleans, Louisiana.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University," he wrote via Twitter.

Robinson Jr., a student at Edna Karr High School, is currently unranked but showcases his ability on film, especially in man-to-man coverage.

Along with MSU, the 6-foot-0, 170-pound defensive back holds offers from Florida State and Mississippi State.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
  • Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
  • Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
  • Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
  • Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
  • Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_13326382_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 CB Ryan Robinson Jr.

USATSI_15510025_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Michigan State's Woes Continue, NCAA Tournament Hopes Fading Away

USATSI_15510074_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Doesn't have time to 'Sulk,' Must Look Towards Iowa

USATSI_15509800_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Loses to Ohio State, Falls to 2-6 in Big Ten Play

DSC01985
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode IX

DSC01988
Football

2022 Three-Star ATH Tyrell Henry Commits to Michigan State

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

Michigan State Basketball Falling Behind, Running out of Time to Fix Mistakes

Photo Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXIX