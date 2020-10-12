SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers ’23 DT Kayden McDonald

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker and the Spartans are reaching out to prospects from multiple classes, including recruits from 2023.

Most recently, Kayden McDonald spoke to Ron Burton and Harlon Barnett before announcing the good news via Twitter.

"Yesss sirrrr blessed to receive an offer from the Michigan State Spartan! #GoGreen."

McDonald visited East Lansing when Tucker was still the defensive coordinator at Georgia, which he is predicted to attend when he graduates high school.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive tackle isn't ranked by 247Sports Composite and picked up his third offer thanks to the Spartans.

With his other two offers from Georgia and Tennessee, his recruitment should pick up in no time.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah' von Grigsby
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

