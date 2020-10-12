Michigan State Football Offers ’23 DT Kayden McDonald

Mel Tucker and the Spartans are reaching out to prospects from multiple classes, including recruits from 2023.

Most recently, Kayden McDonald spoke to Ron Burton and Harlon Barnett before announcing the good news via Twitter.

"Yesss sirrrr blessed to receive an offer from the Michigan State Spartan! #GoGreen."

McDonald visited East Lansing when Tucker was still the defensive coordinator at Georgia, which he is predicted to attend when he graduates high school.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive tackle isn't ranked by 247Sports Composite and picked up his third offer thanks to the Spartans.

With his other two offers from Georgia and Tennessee, his recruitment should pick up in no time.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah' von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

