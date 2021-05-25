Sports Illustrated home
Michigan State Football Offers '23 Five-Star DT David Hicks

The Spartans offer 2023 five-star defensive tackle David Hicks out of Allen, Texas.
East Lansing, Mich. – East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is after one of the best players in the 2023 recruiting class. 

David Hicks, a five-star defensive tackle from Allen High School, received an offer from the Spartans on May 18, just 12 days after Michigan did the same.

At 6-foot-4 and 250-pounds, he is the No. 3 ranked prospect in Texas and a top-5 recruit (No. 4) at his position in the 2023 class. 

Hicks holds offers from Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, USC, Tennessee, and many more. 

Check out some of his highlights above!

By The Numbers

  • 2020: 52 tackles, 12 for a loss, five sacks, and three forced fumbles.
  • In addition, Hicks is a three-sport athlete who plays basketball and throws shot put and discus alongside football.
  • He played his first two seasons at Katy (Texas) Morton Ranch.

2021 Michigan State Signees

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
  • Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
  • Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers

  • QB Anthony Russo (Temple)
  • RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)
  • RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)
  • WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)
  • WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)
  • TE Powers Warren (Mississippi State)
  • OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)
  • DE Drew Jordan (Duke)
  • DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)
  • S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)
  • CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)
  • CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)
  • CB Khary Crump (Arizona)
  • CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)
  • LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)
  • LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)
  • LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)
  • LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)

