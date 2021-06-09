Michigan State Football Offers '23 Four-Star S Mikal Harrison-Pilot

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins extended an offer to a top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a four-star wideout/safety from Temple High School, is a three-sport athlete, playing football, baseball, and track.

At 6-foot-0 and 185-pounds, Harrison-Pilot is the No. 21 ranked recruit in Texas and a top-15 athlete (No. 13) in his respective class.

As a sophomore, he caught 38 passes for 502 yards and seven touchdowns while carrying the ball 19 times for 79 yards and a score.

Additionally, Harrison-Pilot completed 1-of-8 passes for 73 yards and a TD.

In the same year, he earned a first-team All-District selection at WR, though Harrison-Pilot played safety on varsity in 2019 racking up 46 tackles and one interception while earning second-team All-District honors.

He holds offers from Baylor, Maryland, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Pittsburgh, TCU, Texas, USC, and Washington State.

Check out some of his highlights above!

