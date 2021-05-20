Sports Illustrated home
Michigan State Football Offers '23 Four-Star WR Ahmari Borden

The Spartans offer 2023 four-star wide receiver Ahmari Borden out of Bainbridge, Georgia.
East Lansing, Mich. – Historically, Michigan State football recruits the state of Georgia quite well, and this time the staff is after a top prospect in the 2023 class.

Ahmari Borden, a four-star wideout out of Bainbridge, announced he received an offer from the Spartans. 

At 6-foot-3 and 180-pounds, he is the No. 20 ranked player in Georgia and the No. 21 receiver in the '23 recruiting class. 

Borden holds offers from Florida State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, Louisville, and Oregon. 

Check out a few of his highlights in the video above!

By The Numbers

  • Borden helped Bainbridge to a 10-4 record and a Georgia AAAA state semifinal appearance as a sophomore.
  • 2020: 16 receptions, 304 yards, and three touchdowns. 

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
  • Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
  • Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers

  • QB Anthony Russo (Temple)
  • RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)
  • RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)
  • WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)
  • WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)
  • OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)
  • DE Drew Jordan (Duke)
  • DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)
  • S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)
  • CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)
  • CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)
  • CB Khary Crump (Arizona)
  • CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)
  • LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)
  • LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)
  • LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)
  • LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)

Michigan State Football Offers '23 Four-Star WR Ahmari Borden

