Michigan State Football Offers ’23 OT Olaus Alinen
McLain Moberg
Michigan State football kicks off their season against Rutgers next week, but recruiting among the coaching staff most likely won't slow down.
Unranked 2023 offensive tackle Olaus Alinen received some good news from Chris Kapilovic saying, "I am feeling blessed to be able to announce that I have received an offer from the Michigan State University!"
Alinen currently plays for Windsor, Connecticut, and isn't ranked by 247Sports Composite but has ten offers from different schools, including Arizona State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Virginia, among others.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett
