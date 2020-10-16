Michigan State Football Offers ’23 OT Olaus Alinen

Michigan State football kicks off their season against Rutgers next week, but recruiting among the coaching staff most likely won't slow down.

Unranked 2023 offensive tackle Olaus Alinen received some good news from Chris Kapilovic saying, "I am feeling blessed to be able to announce that I have received an offer from the Michigan State University!"

Alinen currently plays for Windsor, Connecticut, and isn't ranked by 247Sports Composite but has ten offers from different schools, including Arizona State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Virginia, among others.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

