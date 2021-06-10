Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Football Offers '23 Three-Star RB Allen Mitchell

The Spartans offer 2023 three-star running back Allen Mitchell out of Saint Louis, Missouri.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football extended an offer to a future top prospect on Friday afternoon. 

Allen Mitchell, a 2023 three-star running back out of Saint Louis, said, "After a great performance at the @LindenwoodFB mega camp, I'm blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!"

At 5-foot-10 and 170-pounds, Mitchell is the No. 13 overall recruit in Missouri and listed as the No. 25 running back in the 2023 class. 

The De Smet Jesuit High School student holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Minnesota, and the Spartans. 

Check out some of his highlights above!

2021 Michigan State Signees

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
  • Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
  • Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers

  • QB Anthony Russo (Temple)
  • RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)
  • RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)
  • WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)
  • WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)
  • TE Powers Warren (Mississippi State)
  • OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)
  • DE Drew Jordan (Duke)
  • DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)
  • S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)
  • CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)
  • CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)
  • CB Khary Crump (Arizona)
  • CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)
  • LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)
  • LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)
  • LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)
  • LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)
  • P Cody Waddell (Texas Tech)

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

USATSI_15271201_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '23 Three-Star RB Allen Mitchell

USATSI_15198894_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: Do Michigan State fans like the Block S Helmets?

IMG_3771 2
The War Room

Michigan State '23 Target: Jaylen Johnson Confident in His Game

USATSI_15960696_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '23 Four-Star S Mikal Harrison-Pilot

USATSI_15245566_168390101_lowres
Football

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLVI: Football

originalFile_LOWRES
Basketball

MSU Hoops: Gavin Schilling to play in The Basketball Tournament

USATSI_15415205_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Pursuing '23 5-star QB Dante Moore

USATSI_14029431_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLVIII: Basketball