Michigan State Football Offers 3-Star WDE Popeye Williams
McLain Moberg
For Mel Tucker and Michigan State's new coaching staff recruiting has been a focal point since the day he arrived – not even a canceled season will stop Tucker from having his guys send out offers.
Three-star defensive-end Popeye Williams announced the Spartans reached out, saying, "After a great conversation with @CoachRonBurton, I am blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University."
Williams currently plays for Westfield high school and hails from Indiana, where he plays weak-side defensive end.
According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is a top-5 recruit in his home state.
And the No. 14 overall prospect at his position for 2022.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound WDE holds offers from Alabama, Boston College, Bowling Green, Penn State, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Central Michigan.
MSU doesn't feature any commits for the '22 or '23 recruiting classes; however, they have 12 prospects stepping on campus next year.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett
Tell us what you think in the comment section below.
Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1