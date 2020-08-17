Michigan State Football Offers 3-Star WDE Popeye Williams

For Mel Tucker and Michigan State's new coaching staff recruiting has been a focal point since the day he arrived – not even a canceled season will stop Tucker from having his guys send out offers.

Three-star defensive-end Popeye Williams announced the Spartans reached out, saying, "After a great conversation with @CoachRonBurton, I am blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University."

Williams currently plays for Westfield high school and hails from Indiana, where he plays weak-side defensive end.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is a top-5 recruit in his home state.

And the No. 14 overall prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound WDE holds offers from Alabama, Boston College, Bowling Green, Penn State, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Central Michigan.

MSU doesn't feature any commits for the '22 or '23 recruiting classes; however, they have 12 prospects stepping on campus next year.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

