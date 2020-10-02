SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers 6-foot-7 OT Brandon Baldwin

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker has tasked Chris Kapilovic with reestablishing the Michigan State offensive line for years to come.

Any improvement begins with recruiting, which is something Tucker has made a priority in East Lansing. He's looking to bring in players who are going to contribute immediately.

Brandon Baldwin, a Kansas native, spoke to the coaching staff recently, saying, "Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!"

He currently plays for a junior college – Independence C.C., the same school featured on Last Chance U, a television show produced by Netflix.

Baldwin committed to the community college in February of 2019 and holds offers from Maryland, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Missouri State, Western Illinois, and the Spartans.

If he is looking to take his game to the next level, East Lansing might be the place for him.

Two Crystal Ball submissions predict he will become a Spartan somewhere down the line.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

