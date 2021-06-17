Michigan State Football Offers Multiple 2024 Prospects

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's coaching staff has been busy since the NCAA dead period expired earlier this month.

On top of camps, unofficial and official visits, plus a commitment from three-star linebacker/safety Quavian Carter, the Spartans have reached out to multiple 2024 prospects.

Jeremiah McClellan, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver from Missouri, announced his offer via Twitter, saying, "After a great talk with Coach (William) Peagler and a great performance at the @LindenwoodFB mega camp, I am blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Michigan State University."

Though MSU wasn't the only school that noticed McClellan as Iowa, Arizona State, Minnesota, and Miami (OH) offered him scholarships on the same day.

247Sports or 247Sports Composite doesn't currently rank him, but fans should be on the lookout for his stock to rise.

The Spartans also extended a scholarship offer to 2024 cornerback Bryce West out of Ohio.

West, a student at Solon High School, made the news public on social media, saying MSU was the first Big Ten program to hand him an offer.

The 5-foot-11 defensive back isn't ranked yet; however, West's recruiting should pick up in the future, with Michigan State showing interest.

Michigan State's pipeline to the state of Georgia continued with an offer to 2024 quarterback Jake Merklinger.

The 6-foot-2 signal-caller just finished his freshman year at Calvary Day High School, where he threw for 2,107 yards and 18 touchdowns.

