Michigan State Football Offers ’23 OT Payton Kirkland

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's offensive line has been banged up the past two seasons, and for the second year in a row, right tackle Jordan Reid was the only guy up front to start in all 13 games at the same position.

So, it's no surprise when the Spartans offer another big man to join their unit.

Michigan State offered unranked OT Payton Kirkland earlier this week, and the 6-foot-7, 310-pound linemen, announced his good news via Twitter saying, "WOW. I am extremely blessed and honored to have earned an offer from THE Michigan State University."

The Orlando, Florida native currently plays for Dr. Phillips high school and has received offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, FIU, Florida, Florida, Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, and Penn State, among others.

The Spartans have plenty of Big Ten competition in their pursuit of Kirkland.

MSU will return ten offensive linemen this year who started in at least one game up to this point, and five who have at least ten career starts.

Even though 2023 is down the road, it is never too early to start thinking about reloading on either side of the ball.

