Michigan State Football Predicted to Land 3-star OT Ryan Baer

Michigan State football is the favorite to land 2022 three-star offensive tackle Ryan Baer out of Eastlake, Ohio.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State is closing in on another offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class.

Three-star offensive tackle Ryan Baer picked up four Crystal Ball predictions saying he will choose the Spartans courtesy of Sean Scherer, Justin Thind, Stephen Brooks, and Corey Robinson, who all write for SpartanTailgate.

Baer remains uncommitted, but per his Twitter page, that will change sometime in July.

At 6-foot-7 and 320-pounds, he is the No. 13 overall prospect in Ohio and the No. 38 offensive tackle in his respective class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

With numerous schools interested, Baer holds offers from Illinois, Kentucky, Virginia, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Baylor, Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Michigan State's 2022 class exploded in June, landing seven commitments, and features four offensive linemen, including Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear (AZ.); Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Ga.); Braden Miller, a three-star offensive tackle from Aurora (CO.); and Ashton Lepo, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Haven.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1