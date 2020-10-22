SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Prepares For a Season Without Fans

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI - Big Ten football officially kicks off this weekend, and with it comes a sense of normalcy among a global pandemic and the season being postponed in early August.

The Spartans, along with every other team in the conference, won't have student sections or sold-out stadiums.

More than that, Michigan State won't have its marching band, cheerleaders, Zeke the Wonderdog, or Sparty himself. 

It bodes asking the question, does home-field advantage exist within the Big Ten this year?

"Spartan Stadium is special," MSU head coach Mel Tucker said. "Even though we won't have our fans in the stadium, their passion, energy, desire, and pride in this football team and university – we're going to feel that on Saturday."

However, without fans (other than players' family members) creating their own energy rather than feeding off the home crowd becomes a focal point.

MSU won't have any issue with that.

"We're going to take it from the practice field to the game field. We have tremendous energy in our practices. We generate our own momentum, and everyone is into it. Everyone is up and ready to go," said Tucker. "Chinstraps buckled, mouthpieces in and on the ready when these guys' numbers are called."

Redshirt senior Matt Allen is more focused on his opponent but thinks if Michigan State brings energy to the table, players will feed off one another, helping them in the long run.

"That would be a very good thing for us and will help us move forward through the season," Allen told reporters Tuesday night. "For the fans, unfortunately, they can't be there right now. I know a lot of the guys are bummed that they are not going to be able to run out in front of all of Spartan Stadium. But I'm just focused on Rutgers."

Antjuan Simmons, a 6-foot-0, 225-pound linebacker and leader for the Michigan State defense, chose to approach the 2020 college football season with the same mindset he always does.

"It's just going to be another game ... it's football. I'm not looking at it as any different than any other game I've ever played in," said Simmons. "The only difference is there are just no fans ... it definitely be new, but it'll be good for us."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football: Tucker doesn't Release Depth Chart

With the opening kickoff looming, Michigan State's Mel Tucker doesn't plan on releasing a depth chart this week.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star DE DJ Wesolak

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star defensive end DJ Wesolak out of Boonville, Missouri.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football to have Weekly Game Captains

Mel Tucker and the new Michigan State coaching staff will pick captains differently than in years past.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: ‘Fierce’ QB Competition Continues

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker didn't announce the starting quarterback today as the 'fierce' competition continues heading into week one.

McLain Moberg

by

Tpick

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Michigan at Noon Oct. 31

The Spartans will kickoff against the Michigan Wolverines at noon on Halloween, October 31.

McLain Moberg

by

Autumn Wind

MSU Football: Drew Beesley Expects 'Great Things' From Defense

Michigan State defensive end Drew Beesley expects 'great things' from the Spartan defense and himself in 2020.

McLain Moberg

by

Autumn Wind

Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Week 6

Spartan Nation looks at how former Michigan State football players are performing in the NFL.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Two Players Suspended Indefinitely

Redshirt freshmen linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have been suspended indefinitely from the MSU football program.

McLain Moberg

by

Autumn Wind

Michigan State Football a Double-Digit Favorite Over Rutgers

The Spartans open the 2020 college football season as heavy favorites over their week one opponent, Rutgers.

McLain Moberg

by

Autumn Wind

MSU Football: Noah Harvey Taking Advantage of Opportunities

Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey comes into this season wanting to continue taking advantage of his opportunities.

McLain Moberg

by

Autumn Wind