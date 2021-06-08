Michigan State Football Pursuing '23 5-star QB Dante Moore

East Lansing, Mich. – After nearly 15 months, the NCAA recruiting dead period ended on June 1, opening the door for recruits to take unofficial visits to Michigan State last Tuesday.

Multiple prospects began touching down and checking into East Lansing using Twitter, including 2023 five-star Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School quarterback Dante Moore.

At 6-foot-2 and 195-pounds, Moore is the No. 1 player in Michigan and the No. 3 overall quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class.

"(He) already has good stature and size going into his sophomore season. Turned in one of the more prolific freshman campaigns of any quarterback in the 2023 cycle, leading his team to a state title berth. Displays a live arm from inside the pocket with the ability to drive the football downfield with relative ease," National Writer Charles Power wrote in August 2020. "Also shows strong velocity in the short an intermediate areas of the field. Has a relatively quick throwing motion and uses his footwork to evade oncoming rushers. Has some experience playing both under center and out of the shotgun. Will need to continue progressing from a physical and mechanical standpoint but the pure arm talent coupled with the ability to play efficiently at such an early stage has him positioned among the top quarterbacks nationally heading into his sophomore season."

Moore holds offers from Auburn, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee.

Since Mel Tucker took over in February 2020, he's been limited to virtual recruiting but still managed to sign 18 players to the Spartans 2021 class and land an additional 15 scholarship guys using the transfer portal.

The second-year coach has plenty of work to do when building a 2022 recruiting class; however, Moore remains a top target for Michigan State in the following cycle.

