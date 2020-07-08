Four-Star CB Duce Chestnut Lists Michigan State in Top-8

Four-star cornerback, Darien "Duce" Chestnut placed the Spartans in his top-8 Saturday night, saying his recruitment was still open via Twitter.

Michigan State is joined by Louisville, Miami, Syracuse, Rutgers, Michigan, Ole Miss, Kansas.

He currently plays for Camden high school, and according to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, Chestnut is a top-25 cornerback in the entire 2021 recruiting class.

Additionally, he is the No. 6 overall prospect in New Jersey.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound corner boasts offers from Baylor, Maryland, Temple, West Virginia, NC State, and East Carolina.

Brian Dohn, a National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, says he "has frame to play corner or safety. Boundary corner is ideal spot. Instinctual and smart on field. Athletic and changes direction well. Tracks ball and is aggressive in coverage. Good in run support. Has body control. Strong tackler with technique. Plays physical and re-routes receivers with strong jam. Comfortable in press and off-man coverage. Top-end speed a question to excel against elite competition. Has to work on bending more at knees in backpedal. Transition from backpedal to driving on ball needs work. Personal-best 6.74 in 55 meters. Must continue to develop hip looseness. Multi-year starter at Power 5 school. NFL free agent."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack