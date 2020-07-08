Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Four-Star CB Duce Chestnut Lists Michigan State in Top-8

McLain Moberg

Four-star cornerback, Darien "Duce" Chestnut placed the Spartans in his top-8 Saturday night, saying his recruitment was still open via Twitter.

Michigan State is joined by Louisville, Miami, Syracuse, Rutgers, Michigan, Ole Miss, Kansas.

He currently plays for Camden high school, and according to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, Chestnut is a top-25 cornerback in the entire 2021 recruiting class. 

Additionally, he is the No. 6 overall prospect in New Jersey.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound corner boasts offers from Baylor, Maryland, Temple, West Virginia, NC State, and East Carolina.

Brian Dohn, a National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, says he "has frame to play corner or safety. Boundary corner is ideal spot. Instinctual and smart on field. Athletic and changes direction well. Tracks ball and is aggressive in coverage. Good in run support. Has body control. Strong tackler with technique. Plays physical and re-routes receivers with strong jam. Comfortable in press and off-man coverage. Top-end speed a question to excel against elite competition. Has to work on bending more at knees in backpedal. Transition from backpedal to driving on ball needs work. Personal-best 6.74 in 55 meters. Must continue to develop hip looseness. Multi-year starter at Power 5 school. NFL free agent."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State makes Top-10 for Three-Star TE Mitchell Evans

The Spartans land in the top-10 for three-star tight end Mitchell Evans.

McLain Moberg

4-Star C Enoch Boakye Predicted to End up at Michigan State

New predictions say four-star big man Enoch Boakye will commit to Michigan State.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo on a Culture He Helped Build

Tom Izzo has been the head coach at Michigan State since 1995 and has developed a successful culture – one he wants to continue.

McLain Moberg

Five-Star SG Max Christie Commits to Michigan State

One week removed from Emoni Bates committing to Michigan State, the Spartans follow it up with five-star guard Max Christie.

McLain Moberg

Experts Predict Max Christie will come to Michigan State

College basketball experts predict five-star shooting guard Max Christie will commit to Michigan State.

McLain Moberg

Max Christie on why he picked Michigan State

Five-Star SG Max Christie talks about why he picked Michigan State over everyone else.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Mike Sadler, First-Team All-Decade Punter

Former Michigan State Spartan, Mike Sadler, was named the punter of the decade by Big Ten Network.

McLain Moberg

Mark Dantonio named Second-Team All-Decade Head Coach

Mark Dantonio has been named the second-team All-Decade coach by the Big Ten Network.

McLain Moberg

Three-Star TE Jake Renda Commits to Michigan State

Jake Renda, a three-star tight end out of New Jersey, has committed to the Michigan State Spartans.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Big Decisions Looming

Michigan State has a few big offseason decisions looming. Will Tillman and Henry return? Will Joshua Langford be able to play?

McLain Moberg