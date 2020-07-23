Spartan Nation
Michigan State Target Andrel Anthony Sets Commitment Date

McLain Moberg

Michigan State and new head coach Mel Tucker will soon find out if a top target plans on committing to their university.

Three-star wideout Andrel Anthony out of East Lansing, Michigan announced his commitment date via Twitter saying he'd pick a university on July 31.

In June, Anthony released his top-4 schools, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and MSU.

It hasn't been the easiest thing in the world because earlier this week, Anthony tweeted, saying, "Never thought this decision would be this hard."

But fans will know soon enough.

10-out-of-10 Crystal Ball predictions via 247Sports say that Anthony will become a Spartan, most of whom have a confidence level of six or higher.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver was initially offered by former head coach Mark Dantonio before Tucker came in and made the East Lansing native a top priority.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the 12th recruit in Michigan (the state's top WR), and the No. 85 receiver for the class of '21.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

