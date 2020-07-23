Michigan State Target Andrel Anthony Sets Commitment Date

Michigan State and new head coach Mel Tucker will soon find out if a top target plans on committing to their university.

Three-star wideout Andrel Anthony out of East Lansing, Michigan announced his commitment date via Twitter saying he'd pick a university on July 31.

In June, Anthony released his top-4 schools, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and MSU.

It hasn't been the easiest thing in the world because earlier this week, Anthony tweeted, saying, "Never thought this decision would be this hard."

But fans will know soon enough.

10-out-of-10 Crystal Ball predictions via 247Sports say that Anthony will become a Spartan, most of whom have a confidence level of six or higher.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver was initially offered by former head coach Mark Dantonio before Tucker came in and made the East Lansing native a top priority.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the 12th recruit in Michigan (the state's top WR), and the No. 85 receiver for the class of '21.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

