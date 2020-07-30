Expert Previews Spartan Target Andrel Anthony’s Commitment

Tuesday night three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony said he would be committing at East Lansing high school Friday, July 31 at 6 p.m.

He will be deciding between Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State.

Earlier this week, many Crystal Ball predictions had Anthony committing to MSU, but that has since flipped. Now, 8/11 experts say he will become a Michigan Wolverine.

Monday, Allen Trieu went on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast to preview his commitment alongside its host Blair Angulo.

Trieu believes Anthony will remain close to home but says, "I think there's some doubt creeping in because I think he took a visit on his own to Michigan, and Michigan seems to be creeping back into a race that I thought at one point, they were potentially the leader."

At the time, Trieu said it would take a lot for him to change his Crystal Ball to a different university, but added he never thought the Spartans were in the lead for the 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout.

Clearly, something changed because, as of today, Trieu believes Anthony will end up in Ann Arbor.

"He's right there in town, but throughout the process, I never really felt like Michigan State was the lead school. Notre Dame was a school he really liked. Penn State, he really liked. Michigan, he really liked … he was going to visit Minnesota, then COVID shut that down. Had that happened, I think things could've progressed there," said Trieu to Angulo on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast. "So, it wasn't like, 'He's from East Lansing. This is a foregone conclusion that he would go to Michigan State.'"

Due to the coronavirus, recruits weren't able to make as many visits, especially once everything shut down. According to Trieu, Anthony did visit Michigan State after his teammate Ethan Boyd committed and before the COVID shutdown.

"I think that was huge for him to meet the new staff, especially the wide receivers coach, Courtney Hawkins, and Mel Tucker. Since then, they've really prioritized him.

"And he said it at the time when he got on campus, he said Mel Tucker said to him in his office, 'We're going to make it really hard for you to say no and leave town. We're not going to make you leave East Lansing,'" Trieu said.

Will it be enough? Or will Anthony commit to Michigan State's biggest rival?

