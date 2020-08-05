Michigan State Offers 3-Star CB Avery Powell

Mel Tucker and Michigan State are keeping it moving on the recruiting trail by handing out offers to multiple classes (2021, 2022, 2023).

3-star cornerback Avery Powell announced he earned an offer from the Spartans via Twitter saying, "Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University!"

He currently plays for St. Peters Prep high school and hails from New Jersey, an area Tucker has been very active.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, Powell is the No. 6 overall prospect in his home state and a top-30 defensive back for 2022.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound corner features offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wisconsin, among others.

The Spartans don't currently have any commits for the classes of 2022 and 2023.

However, they have 12 commits for '21 up to this point.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

