Michigan State Offers 3-Star CB Avery Powell

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker and Michigan State are keeping it moving on the recruiting trail by handing out offers to multiple classes (2021, 2022, 2023).

3-star cornerback Avery Powell announced he earned an offer from the Spartans via Twitter saying, "Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University!"

He currently plays for St. Peters Prep high school and hails from New Jersey, an area Tucker has been very active.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, Powell is the No. 6 overall prospect in his home state and a top-30 defensive back for 2022.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound corner features offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wisconsin, among others.

The Spartans don't currently have any commits for the classes of 2022 and 2023.

However, they have 12 commits for '21 up to this point.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

