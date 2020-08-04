Michigan State Offers Unranked OG Bradyn Joiner

Unranked 2023 offensive guard Bradyn Joiner announced he had received an offer from the Spartans via Twitter saying, "I am blessed and humbled to earn an offer from the Michigan State University!!."

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound guard plays for Oxford high school and hails from Alabama.

Joiner features offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pittsburgh, among others.

Michigan State currently has a top-70 2021 recruiting class in the nation and 13th overall within the Big Ten. Both are down from the previous year.

The Spartans don't have any commits for 2022 or 2023, yet.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

