Michigan State Football Offers ’23 ATH Cole Martin

Michigan State football offered Cole Martin, an unranked ATH for the class of 2023, and the son of former Spartan wide receiver/defensive back Demetrice Martin.

Martin played at MSU for four years (1992-95), serving as a wideout and cornerback where he earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 1994 and led the conference in interceptions (7).

He began his coaching career in 1999 and has made stops at USC, Washington, UCLA, and Arizona.

The 47-year old is currently the assistant/cornerbacks coach at Colorado University – he joined the staff on March 1, 2020.

The Buffaloes are also pursuing his son, Cole Martin.

The 5-10, 175-pound Arizona native holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, LSU, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, and USC.

Martin plays for Hamilton high school, and according to 247Sports, he isn't currently ranked.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

