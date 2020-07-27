Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 ATH Cole Martin

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football offered Cole Martin, an unranked ATH for the class of 2023, and the son of former Spartan wide receiver/defensive back Demetrice Martin.

Martin played at MSU for four years (1992-95), serving as a wideout and cornerback where he earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 1994 and led the conference in interceptions (7).

He began his coaching career in 1999 and has made stops at USC, Washington, UCLA, and Arizona.

The 47-year old is currently the assistant/cornerbacks coach at Colorado University – he joined the staff on March 1, 2020.

The Buffaloes are also pursuing his son, Cole Martin.

The 5-10, 175-pound Arizona native holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, LSU, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, and USC.

Martin plays for Hamilton high school, and according to 247Sports, he isn't currently ranked.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State in 4-Star OT Rayshaun Benny’s Top-8

Rayshaun Benny, a four-star offensive tackle from Oak Park, has included the Spartans in his top-8.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 3-Star OT Albert Reese

The Spartans offer three-star offensive tackle Albert Reese, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound Florida native.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Payton Kirkland is More than an Athlete

At 15-years-old, an offensive tackle at Dr. Phillips high school, Payton Kirkland, receives 27 offers from schools in the NCAA.

Taylor Gattoni

SI Publishers' Roundtable: Strengths and Weaknesses for Big Ten

In our third and final roundtable, Sports Illustrated's Big Ten publishers discuss each team's strengths and weaknesses for the upcoming season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Jordan Reid Speaks out about CFB this Fall

Michigan State's Jordan Reid speaks out against football this fall, saying it hasn't been canceled yet due to "revenue."

McLain Moberg

by

Preppie1969

Michigan State Football: Incoming Players Jersey Numbers

Michigan State football releases the jersey numbers for freshmen and newcomers for this season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Andrel Anthony Sets Commitment Date

Three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony is a top priority for Mel Tucker and his staff.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: All Members of Team will Quarantine

The entire Michigan State football team will quarantine following another staff member and one student-athlete testing positive for coronavirus.

McLain Moberg

SI Publishers' Roundtable: Biggest Question for Big Ten Teams

Sports Illustrated's Big Ten publishers/writers are back with another roundtable.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Connor Heyward on Hornung Award Watch List

Connor Heyward has been named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, recognizing the most versatile player in college football.

McLain Moberg