Michigan State Lands in Top-5 for 4-Star CB Duce Chestnut

McLain Moberg

Four-star cornerback Darian "Duce" Chestnut listed the Michigan State Spartans among his top-5 Friday night.

The other four schools included Syracuse, Louisville, Miami, and Rutgers.

Chestnut added that he plans to choose a university soon via Twitter, saying, "I will be committing this Sunday, August 2nd at 4 p.m. eastern time."

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the No. 6 overall recruit in New Jersey and a top-25 corner for 2021.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back would be a considerable grab for Mel Tucker and the Spartans, especially after losing out on three-star wide receiver, Andrel Anthony.

Brian Dohn, a National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, projected Chestnut as a power-5 starter and said he has the "frame to play corner or safety. Boundary corner is ideal spot. Instinctual and smart on field. Athletic and changes direction well. Tracks ball and is aggressive in coverage. Good in run support. Has body control. Strong tackler with technique. Plays physical and re-routes receivers with strong jam. Comfortable in press and off-man coverage. Top end speed a question to excel against elite competition. Has to work on bending more at knees in backpedal. Transition from backpedal to driving on ball needs work. Personal-best 6.74 in 55 meters. Must continue to develop hip looseness. Multi-year starter at Power 5 school. NFL free agent."

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

