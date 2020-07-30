Michigan State Offers 4-Star DE Deonte Anderson

The Michigan State Spartans are still looking to load up their 2021 recruiting class, and now Mel Tucker has offered four-star defensive end, Deonte Anderson.

According to 247Sports, he is a top-25 recruit in Florida and the No. 15 overall prospect at his position for 2021.

Anderson currently plays for Fort Meade high school and doesn't feature any Crystal Ball Predictions.

The Florida native holds offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Marshall, Nebraska, Northwestern, UCF, and West Virginia.

Andrew Ivins of the Miami Insider evaluated the 6-foot-3, 225-pound WDE saying he has "A long-limbed frame with an impressive reach. On the lighter side due to basketball background, but should be able to tack on pounds once working with a college strength coach. One of the more imposing pass rushers in the Sunshine State this cycle given explosive first step and ability to bend. Launches out of his stance and doesn't give his target much time to escape. Effective with his hands. Hasn't been asked to cover much, but doubles as a tight end on offense and is athletic enough to get open on a regular basis. Will need time to develop some more pass rushing moves and get stronger across the board. Also needs to get better at breaking down and dropping ball carriers. Has the looks of a prospect that will be a multi-year contributor on the defensive line. NFL upside given natural length."

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

