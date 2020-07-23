Michigan State Offers 4-Star ATH Larry Turner-Gooden

Recruiting season is in full swing as the Michigan State Spartans continue to scout prospects from the class of 2022.

Four-star ATH Larry Turner-Gooden took to Twitter to announce he had received an offer from MSU saying, "Blessed to have received an offer from Michigan State University #GoGreen."

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Turner-Gooden is a top-5 recruit in California and the fifth overall prospect at his position for 2022.

He holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, and USC.

Greg Biggins, a National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, evaluated him and said he was an "athletic two-way player who projects as a high-level prospect at safety or receiver. Has an athletic frame, is well-muscled but still has plenty of room to grow and fill out. Runs well and has both short-area burst and top-end speed. Is dynamic after the catch and tough to handle in space. Can improve as a pass catcher, but has big hands and should have no issues in this department. Plays a physical game with an edge and might project best in the secondary as a result. Is always around the football and loves to hit. Is also an excellent return man and potential great player covering punts and kicks. Projects as an impact upper-tier Power 5 starter and future mid-high round NFL draft pick."

