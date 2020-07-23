Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Offers 4-Star ATH Larry Turner-Gooden

McLain Moberg

Recruiting season is in full swing as the Michigan State Spartans continue to scout prospects from the class of 2022.

Four-star ATH Larry Turner-Gooden took to Twitter to announce he had received an offer from MSU saying, "Blessed to have received an offer from Michigan State University #GoGreen."

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Turner-Gooden is a top-5 recruit in California and the fifth overall prospect at his position for 2022.

He holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, and USC.

Greg Biggins, a National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, evaluated him and said he was an "athletic two-way player who projects as a high-level prospect at safety or receiver. Has an athletic frame, is well-muscled but still has plenty of room to grow and fill out. Runs well and has both short-area burst and top-end speed. Is dynamic after the catch and tough to handle in space. Can improve as a pass catcher, but has big hands and should have no issues in this department. Plays a physical game with an edge and might project best in the secondary as a result. Is always around the football and loves to hit. Is also an excellent return man and potential great player covering punts and kicks. Projects as an impact upper-tier Power 5 starter and future mid-high round NFL draft pick."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Basketball: Sixth-Most NCAAT Wins of All-Time

The Spartans have the sixth most NCAA Tournament victories of all-time with 69, trailing Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, and UCLA.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Pauses Workouts Amidst COVID-19

Michigan State University has paused workouts involving football following a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football’s Largest Comeback in History

Spartan Nation reflects one of the largest comebacks in college football history, featuring the Michigan State Spartans.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 3-star OG Parker Brailsford

Three-star guard Parker Brailsford says after speaking with Michigan State's Chris Kapilovic, he has received an offer from the Spartans.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: A very Important Decision

Xavier Tillman's decision to stay in East Lansing or leave for the NBA is one of the most important decisions in college basketball.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Lands in Top-5 for 3-Star DE Zyun Reeves

Michigan State is one of the top-5 options for three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Enoch Boakye Sets Commitment Date

Four-star center and Michigan State basketball target Enoch Boakye has set his commitment date.

McLain Moberg

Predicting Michigan State’s Conference-Only Schedule

Following the Big Ten's announcement, Spartan Nation predicts what Michigan State's conference-only schedule will look like.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State has Most B1G Regular-Season Titles Since 2000

The Spartans have won the most regular-season conference titles since 2000.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State is at their best against Ranked Opponents

The Spartans own a high winning percentage against ranked opponents in the last decade.

McLain Moberg