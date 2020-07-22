Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Offers 3-star OG Parker Brailsford

McLain Moberg

Michigan State has offered three-star guard Parker Brailsford out of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Brailsford announced it via Twitter, saying, "After a great talk with @CoachCKap (Chris Kapilovic), I am blessed to have received an offer to continue my academic and football career from Michigan State University."

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound guard currently plays for Saguaro high school, and according to 247Sports, Brailsford is a top-20 recruit in Arizona.

He is the No. 42 overall prospect at his position for the class of 2022.

The Spartans don't have any commits for 2022, yet. However, it isn't surprising to see Kapilovic searching for the next set of offensive linemen to come through East Lansing.

So far, he holds offers from New Mexico, Northern Arizona, and USC.

Michigan State's 2021 class is ranked 12th in the Big Ten and No. 62 in the country (both are down from last year) while their average rating per recruit is 0.8499.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Basketball: A very Important Decision

Xavier Tillman's decision to stay in East Lansing or leave for the NBA is one of the most important decisions in college basketball.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Lands in Top-5 for 3-Star DE Zyun Reeves

Michigan State is one of the top-5 options for three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Enoch Boakye Sets Commitment Date

Four-star center and Michigan State basketball target Enoch Boakye has set his commitment date.

McLain Moberg

Predicting Michigan State’s Conference-Only Schedule

Following the Big Ten's announcement, Spartan Nation predicts what Michigan State's conference-only schedule will look like.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State has Most B1G Regular-Season Titles Since 2000

The Spartans have won the most regular-season conference titles since 2000.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State is at their best against Ranked Opponents

The Spartans own a high winning percentage against ranked opponents in the last decade.

McLain Moberg

4-Star PG Jaden Akins Lists Michigan State in his Top-6

The Spartans have landed in the top-6 for four-star point guard Jaden Akins.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Episode V

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss college athletics.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Dewitt, Arkansas ’22 Dax Courtney Talks Spartan Offer

Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football extended a scholarship offer to class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney, and he discussed the offer with us.

Jeff Dullack

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast, Michigan State Athletics: V

Take a deep-dive into Michigan State athletics with our weekly Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter