Michigan State Offers 3-star OG Parker Brailsford

Michigan State has offered three-star guard Parker Brailsford out of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Brailsford announced it via Twitter, saying, "After a great talk with @CoachCKap (Chris Kapilovic), I am blessed to have received an offer to continue my academic and football career from Michigan State University."

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound guard currently plays for Saguaro high school, and according to 247Sports, Brailsford is a top-20 recruit in Arizona.

He is the No. 42 overall prospect at his position for the class of 2022.

The Spartans don't have any commits for 2022, yet. However, it isn't surprising to see Kapilovic searching for the next set of offensive linemen to come through East Lansing.

So far, he holds offers from New Mexico, Northern Arizona, and USC.

Michigan State's 2021 class is ranked 12th in the Big Ten and No. 62 in the country (both are down from last year) while their average rating per recruit is 0.8499.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1