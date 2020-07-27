Michigan State in 4-Star OT Rayshaun Benny’s Top-8

Four-star offensive tackle Rayshaun Benny out of Oak Park included Michigan State University in his top-8 schools Saturday afternoon.

The other universities featured Penn State, Michigan, Arkansas, Arizona State, LSU, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Benny is teammates with current MSU commit Davion Primm, a three-star running back and the first prospect under new head coach Mel Tucker.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the sixth-best recruit in Michigan and a top-20 tackle in 2021.

He has offers from Auburn, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC, and Louisville.

Allen Trieu, a National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, says Benny "looks like an inside-outside swing guy on the hoof. Has played both sides of the ball in high school and plays with tenacity and has good functional strength already. Runs his feet on contact and plays with good balance. Has good feet and athleticism in pass protection but has to get stronger in his punch and improve hand technique. Can play guard or right tackle in college. Natural athleticism and intangibles are that of a multi-year Power 5 starter and will have an opportunity to play on Sunday."

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

