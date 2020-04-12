Michigan State Football Recruiting Recap Ending April 12, 2020
Jeff Dullack
East Lansing, MI— The past week was, without a doubt, the biggest week for Mel Tucker and his staff on the recruiting trail at Michigan State as the Spartans landed their first three commitments for the 2021 class.
The Spartans landed a pair of in-state recruits on the offensive side of the ball in Oak Park running back Davion Primm and East Lansing offensive lineman Ethan Boyd. Mel Tucker landed a top out-of-state target on the defensive side of the ball in Miami (FL) Gulliver Prep defensive back Gabe Nealy.
In addition to the commitments Michigan State gained this week, the Spartans were again extremely active, handing out 47 offers to players from the 2021 and 2022 classes, and also extended their first two offers to players from the 2023 class.
Below is a complete recap of Michigan State's busy week in recruiting.
Commitments
Oak Park (MI) 2021 RB Davion Primm
One day after receiving an offer from Michigan State, Primm committed to the Spartans, becoming the first commitment of the Mel Tucker era and the first commit of the 2021 class. Primm (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) is an ideal fit with Michigan State under Tucker, and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson as the standout running back fits the mold of an every-down running back because of his speed and power to run to the outside and between the tackles, while also proving to be a legitimate threat in the passing game as well. Before committing to Michigan State, Primm fielded offers from Colorado, Iowa State, Akron, Western Michigan, Ball State, Kent State, Temple, Bowling Green, and Toledo.
East Lansing (MI) 2021 OT Ethan Boyd
Two days after Primm became Michigan State's first commit, Boyd announced his commitment to the Spartans, giving Michigan State a top offensive lineman in the 2021 class out of its backyard. Boyd (6-foot-7, 285 pounds) is a long, physical and athletic offensive lineman who projects to play tackle at the college level and is a complete offensive lineman, who is a strong run blocker and good in pass protection as well. Before choosing Michigan State, Boyd fielded offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, and a handful of MAC offers as well.
Miami (FL) Gulliver Prep 2021 CB Gabe Nealy
Following a virtual visit with Michigan State on Saturday, where he and his parents met with the Michigan State coaching staff at length over FaceTime, Nealy committed to the Spartans shortly after, becoming Michigan State's first out-of-state commit for the 2021 class. A shutdown cornerback with elite size (6-foot-4, 175 pounds) and coverage skills that fit most defensive coverages, Nealy also has the versatility to play safety as well. Nealy also held offers from Cincinnati, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Central Florida and several others. Nealy told Spartan Nation that Michigan State cornerbacks coach Harlon Barnett played a crucial role in his recruitment. "I had never talked to a coach on the phone that was just so excited to coach me and develop me into the player and person I want to be. When I got on the phone with Coach Barnett, I just felt the love instantly, and he wanted me; he told me how it was going to be, he told me he loves me so much."
Offers
Queen Creek (AZ) 2021 ILB Trey Reynolds
One of the top players in the state of Arizona, Reynolds is a sure tackling linebacker that can defend the run and the pass and is also a big hitter. In addition to his offer from Michigan State, Reynolds has been offered by Arizona, Colorado, Illinois Oklahoma State, UCLA, Utah, Washington, and a handful of other Division 1 programs.
Detroit (MI) Cass Tech 2021 CB Kalen King
After receiving an offer from Michigan State on Monday, King announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday. An elite cover corner with speed and athleticism to be a Power 5 starter and held offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, and others.
Detroit (MI) Cass Tech 2021 LB Kobe King
The brother of Kalen King, Kobe, also received an offer from Michigan State on Monday before choosing the Nittany Lions on Friday. King is an athletic and physical linebacker Arkansas, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, and more.
Jensen Beach (FL) 2021 CB Da'Quan Gonzales
A 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback with elite athleticism and speed, Gonzales is a high upside defensive back and was offered by Michigan State on Monday. Gonzales also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, and a handful of other Power 5 offers as well.
Rock Hill (SC) South Pointe 2021 WR O'Mega Blake
A big-time weapon in the passing game and the ability to catch just about everything thrown his way, Blake has seen his recruitment explode in recent days and picked up a Michigan State offer earlier this week. Blake also holds offers from Indiana, Illinois, Kansas State, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
Woodbridge (VA) Freedon 2021 WR Umari Hatcher
Listed at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Hatcher already has the size necessary to play wide receiver or defensive back at the college level and has also displayed the ball skills and athleticism to play both positions at a high level. Hatcher has also been offered by Syracuse, Maryland, North Carolina, Temple, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
Lafayette (LA) Christian Academy 2021 ATH Sage Ryan
Ryan has already released a Top 10 that's loaded with significant Power 5 schools, so it will be difficult for the Spartan to get in the mix for a player that's widely regarded as one of the best in Louisiana. Capable of being a difference-maker in the secondary or at receiver, Ryan holds an offer from Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, Clemson, Ole Miss, Michigan, and Texas.
Urbandale (IA) 2021 TE Max Llewellyn
A big, physical tight end capable of being an impact player as a receiver in the passing game or as a blocker in the run game, Llewellyn picked up a Spartan offer on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end also holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Penn State, and Northwestern.
Dearborn (MI) Fordson 2022 OL Ka'Marii Landers
One of the top offensive linemen in the state for the 2022 class in the state of Michigan, Landers picked up his first Division 1 offer from the Spartans on Tuesday. Landers, who is stands at 6-foot-4½, 295 pounds, is a big, physical offensive lineman that has the size and strength necessary to play offensive tackle at the college level. After receiving the offer from Michigan State, Landers told Spartan Nation that he was excited when he heard the news, "My first reaction, I was ecstatic. I woke up in the morning and my coach called me and told me to reach out to them. I was just too excited." Landers added that he and his teammate, 2022 wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr., plan on visiting after the recruiting dead period is lifted.
New Orleans (LA) Warren Easton 2022 CB Jyaire Brown
One of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 class, Brown is the definition of a shutdown cornerback with good size (6-foot, 165 pounds), speed and athleticism. Brown has an impressive list of offers already that includes LSU, Mississippi State, Georgia, Colorado, Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.
Fort Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons WR Troy Stellato
It's highly unlikely that Michigan State will get any traction in Stellato's recruitment as the 6-foot, 172-pound 4-star wide receiver is reportedly down to Ohio State and Clemson. Regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the country, Stellato was offered by Michigan State on Tuesday. He has also been offered by Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, and many others.
Birmingham (MI) Groves 2022 WR Jaden Mangham
The brother of Colorado running back Jaren Mangham, who was one of Mel Tucker's central recruits in the 2020 class for the Buffaloes, Jaden Mangham, was offered by Michigan State on Tuesday. Mangham is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver who is a significant threat in the passing game with strong hands and top-end speed. Mangham already holds nearly 20 offers, including offers from Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, and Purdue.
Ponchatoula (LA) 2022 S Jacoby Mathews
One of the best safeties in America for the 2022 class, Mathews already holds nearly 10 Power 5 offers after Michigan State offered on Tuesday. A 6-foot, 186-pound, who is excellent in pass coverage and is physical enough to play in the box, Mathews holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Miami (FL), Texas, Texas A&M, and Utah.
Hoschton (GA) Mill Creek 2021 DE Brayden Dudley
Michigan State became the second Power 5 program to offer Dudley an offer on Tuesday, as the 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end continues to see an uptick in his recruit. Dudley has the athleticism and burst necessary to be a big-time pass rusher and has also proven to be strong against the run. West Virginia is the other Power 5 program that has offered Dudley.
Traverse City (MI) Central 2022 OLB Joshua Burnham
One of the best players in the state of Michigan in the class of 2022, Burnham is a complete linebacker, who is capable of dropping into coverage, defending the run and rushing the passer off the edge. With offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Indiana in hand already, expect Burnham to continue being one of the most coveted in-state players.
New Orleans (LA) St. Augustine 2021 DE Byron Turner
A strong, physical defensive end that could be capable of playing inside or outside at the college level, Turner picked up an offer from the Spartans on Tuesday. In addition to his Michigan State offer, Turner has been offered by Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
Harper Woods (MI) 2022 ATH Christion Stokes
Capable of being an impact player on either side of the ball, Stokes is a versatile player in the secondary, capable of being a shutdown corner and is also a physical running back with loads of potential, Stokes landed an offer from the Spartans earlier this week. Stokes also holds offers from Maryland, Minnesota, and West Virginia, among others.
Donaldsville (LA) Ascension Catholic 2022 DE J' mond Tapp
Regarded as one of the top weak-side defensive ends in the 2022 class, Tapp is a strong and athletic pass rusher, with advanced skills coming off of the edge and already has good size (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) and a frame to get bigger. Tapp picked up an offer from Michigan State on Tuesday and has also been offered by Baylor, Kansas, and Ole Miss.
Reserve (LA) East St. John 2021 ILB Jackie Marshall
A big, physical thumper that has the ability to rush the passer at a high level and stepping up to defend the run effectively, Marshall received a handful of Power 5 offers this week, including one from the Spartans. Marshall (6-foot-1½, 230 pounds) also holds offers from Baylor, Kansas, Miami (FL), Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Washington State, and others.
Edgard (LA) West St. John 2022 LB Kailep Edwards
A 6-foot-2, 230-pound athletic playmaker, Edwards spent the first two years of his high school career at defensive end. Still, as college offers have come in for him to play linebacker, Edwards will make the transition to linebacker beginning this fall. Michigan State became the first Big Ten program to offer Edwards on Tuesday from defensive assistant Cordae Hankton, who also extended an offer to Edwards when he was in Colorado. Edwards told Spartan Nation that it was good to see the Spartan staff continue to recruit him following the transition from Colorado to Michigan State, "For him to keep up with me, I know I'm capable of being a great player for him. For him to keep up with me when he moved on, that means to me that he wants me to be a part of the team he's on."
Jacksonville (FL) Bishop Kenny 2021 OC Michael Myslinski
Rated as one of the top 2021 centers in the country, who is an excellent run blocker, Myslinski has seen his recruitment pick up in recent weeks and received an offer from the Spartans on Tuesday. Myslinski also holds offers from Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Oregon, and Texas.
Detroit (MI) King 2023 QB Dante Moore
An elite pro-style quarterback prospect and possibly the best player in the 2023 class from the state of Michigan, Moore received an offer from the Spartans on Wednesday. Listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Moore also holds offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, and West Virginia and will surely be one of the most coveted quarterbacks in his class moving forward.
New Orleans (LA) Edna Karr 2022 DT Tygee Hill
Already a highly sought after player in the 2022 class, Hill is rated as a top 10 defensive tackle in his class and a top 10 player from the state of Louisiana because of his elite traits as a run stopper and upside as a pass rusher. Hill, who was offered by Michigan State on Wednesday, has been offered by Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Detroit (MI) King 2021 OT Brandon Honorable
A top offensive tackle from the state of Michigan, Honorable has the size (6-foot-6, 275 pounds) and athleticism that Michigan State looks for in offensive line recruits. Honorable also holds offers from Minnesota, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Iowa State, and Indiana, Purdue, Syracuse, and a handful of others. Spartan Nation spoke with Honorable following his offer from the Spartans, and the standout offensive lineman said that while he will be committing on May 10th, he believes he has enough time to seriously consider his offer from the Spartans, "I've been paying attention to those schools (Michigan State and Minnesota) a lot and them recruiting me and offering me, I can do my part by asking them questions, not only football-wise but academic-wise."
Grosse Pointe (MI) South 2022 CB Will Johnson
Regarded as the top player in the 2022 class from the state of Michigan, Johnson is an elite defensive prospect because of his size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) and impressive ball skills and coverage ability; Johnson also has the upside to be a big-time receiver as well. Johnson was offered by Michigan State on Wednesday and has also been offered by Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and others.
Essexville (MI) Garber 2022 ATH Alex Van Sumeren
Already committed to Michigan, where his brother, Ben, plays, Alex Van Sumeren is very unlikely to move off of his commitment to the Wolverines, but fielded an offer from Michigan State on Wednesday. Van Sumeren has also been offered by Kentucky and Central Michigan and would likely have many more offers if not for his early commitment to Michigan.
Orchard Lake (MI) St. Mary's 2022 LB Jordan Cameron
A do-it-all linebacker that has shown the ability to be a difference-maker in coverage and is a self-described "headhunter," Cameron picked up his first Division 1 offer from the Spartans earlier this week. Shortly after receiving his Michigan State offer, Cameron was offered by Michigan. He told Spartan Nation that for Michigan State to be his first offer was something that could play a role in him playing his college football in the state of Michigan, "It means a lot to me, it's giving me more motivation to want to attend a college in my home state."
Baton Rouge (LA) Scotlandville Magnet 2021 S Jah' von Grigsby
A bit of a late-riser, Grigsby has seen his recruitment rise recently as he's picked up a handful of Power 5 offers in recent months, including one from Michigan State this week. Grigsby is a ball hawk, who will likely play safety at the college level, but has the coverage skills to potentially play cornerback as well and holds offers from Auburn, Miami (FL), Purdue, Vanderbilt and others in addition to his Spartan offer.
Hamilton (OH) 2022 RB Kaleb Johnson
While he's flown under the radar on the recruiting trail so far, Johnson has started to see offers come in throughout the past couple of months and landed an offer from Michigan State on Wednesday. Johnson, who has good vision and top-end speed, also holds offers from Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Kent State, Toledo, and Western Michigan.
Ashburn (VA) Stone Bridge 2021 WR Tai Felton
Committed to Maryland since November, Felton seems unlikely to flip from his commitment from the Terps but received a Michigan State offer earlier this week. Felton also holds offers from Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Duke, Nebraska, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
Satellite Beach (FL) 2021 TE Gunnar Greenwald
A dangerous weapon in the passing game that is capable of being an impact lining up out wide or in-line, Greenwald is closing in on 30 offers following his offer from the Spartans on Wednesday. Greenwald, who stands at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, has offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (FL), Louisville, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, North Carolina State, UCLA, and Utah.
Cincinnati (OH) LaSalle 2022 RB Gi'Bran Payne
Considered to be one of the top players in Ohio for the 2022 class, Payne has big-time athleticism and speed along with the ability to make defenders miss in the open field. Payne (5-foot-11, 190 pounds), who was offered by Michigan State on Wednesday, also has offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, and Purdue.
South Bend (IN) Brownsburg 2021 OT Joshua Sales
A powerful blocker that has the size (6-foot-6, 285 pounds), strength, and agility that makes him a logical fit for Michigan State, Sales is regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the state of Indiana. In addition to an offer from Michigan State, Sales holds offers from Purdue, Indiana, Cincinnati, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, West Virginia, and more.
Reisterstown (MD) Franklin 2021 S Daymon David
Over the course of the past couple of weeks, David has seen his recruitment take off as he's been offered by a handful of Power 5 programs, including Michigan State. David is an all-around safety who can play in coverage or play in the box against the run and is a big-time hitter. David holds offers from Boston College, Louisville, Syracuse, Temple, East Carolina, Indiana, and Oklahoma.
Cleveland (OH) Valley Forge 2022 RB Kentrell Marks
A big-time running back who offers an exciting blend of power, speed, and agility, Marks, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, received an offer from Michigan State earlier this week and will continue to see offers come in in the near future. Marks has also been offered by Cincinnati, Iowa State, and Akron.
Baker (LA) 2021 S Eric Randall
An impressive athlete that can play on both sides of the ball, Randall figures to play in the secondary at the college level and is an ideal fit for the Spartans at safety because of coverage skills. Randall (6-foot, 181 pounds), also holds offers from Arizona, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Memphis, and Central Florida.
Canal Winchester (OH) 2022 RB Stephan Byrd
Already a highly sought after running back, Byrd is the complete package with power to run between the tackles and speed to run to the outside and has good hands, making him effective in the passing game as well. Cincinnati, Minnesota, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and now Michigan State are among the teams that have offered.
Harrisburg (NC) Hickory Ridge 2023 WR Christian Hamilton
Not long after offering one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 class in Dante Moore, Michigan State handed out its second 2023 offer to one of the top receivers in the class to Hamilton. A big-time playmaker with exceptional speed, Hamilton already holds offers from Louisville, South Carolina, Boston College, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
Little Rock (AK) Parkview Magnet 2021 TE Erin Outley
Michigan State became the latest Power 5 offer for Outley, who has received a few major offers over the course of the past month. Outley is an excellent athlete at the tight end position and has the size (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) to make him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses. Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are among his offers.
Mansfield (TX) Summit 2021 WR Hal Presley
It's been a pretty eventful couple of months for Presley as the 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver has landed several Power 5 offers, including one from Michigan State. A playmaker at receiver with good speed and hands along with an ability to win jump balls with his size, Presley has offers from Baylor, Ole Miss, California, Illinois, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Texas, USC and more.
Stow (OH) Stow-Munroe Falls 2022 ATH Xavier Preston
Michigan State became the first Power 5 program to offer Preston, who is capable of playing running back or defensive back, but more Power 5 offers are likely on the way shortly. Listed at 6-foot-1, 181 pounds, Preston also holds offers from Akron, Toledo, and Youngstown State.
Raleigh (NC) Sanderson 2021 OLB Jabril McNeill
Capable of being a pass rusher off the edge and can play sideline-to-sideline in coverage, McNeill has seen a couple of big-time offers come in over the course of the past couple of weeks. A 6-foot-4, 225-pound standout, McNeill has the size to play many positions in the defensive front seven and holds offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State North Carolina State, Louisville, Missouri, Oregon, South Carolina, Washington, and others.
Manassas (VA) Stonewall Jackson 2021 DT Tyleik Williams
One of the best defensive tackles in America, Williams is the total package at defensive tackle, capable of rushing the passer and stopping the run. Michigan State became the latest to offer last week, joining the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and more.
Zeeland (MI) East 2022 OLB Tag Bonnema
The Spartans became the second Big Ten team to offer Bonnema last week, joining Iowa, and it's safe to say that will be far from the end of Power 5 offers that will come in for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound outside linebacker. Bonnema is an athletic and instinctive linebacker that has the physicality to play against the run and has shown the ability to rush the passer as well.
Manassas (VA) Stonewall Jackson 2022 ILB Shawn Murphy
Quite possibly the best linebacker in the nation in the 2022 class, Murphy is the real deal, and his already impressive list offers that is nearing 40 programs is proof of that. A complete player, Murphy is a big-hitter that is strong in pass coverage and run defense and has the speed to make plays from sideline to sideline. Murphy holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC.
Muskegon (MI) 2022 DE Dametrius Walker
An intriguing prospect at defensive end with good size (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) and athleticism, Walker has already proven to be an elite run stopper and is capable of playing defensive end or defensive tackle. Michigan State offered on Friday, joining Kentucky, Western Michigan, and Central Michigan.
Greenwood (IN) Center Grove 2021 DE Austin Booker
Roughly a week after Booker put Michigan State in his top 11, Michigan State reaffirmed its offer to the 6-foot-6, a 230-pound defensive end on Saturday. Booker, who has already displayed an advanced skill set as a pass rusher, holds over 20 offers, including offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, Oregon, Washington, and Texas.
Tell us what you think in the comment section below.
Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack
ǒ\�f'