Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

New Recruiting Focus has Michigan State Football on Fire

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— The COVID-19 pandemic has put a grip on sports that would make any WWE wrestler proud. Yet amid the real-world calamity, Mel Tucker and the Spartans are prospering in the realm of recruiting.

Tucker has brought an all-day every-day approach to seeking the nation for new Spartans. Tucker understands, and the infusion of new talent from around the country is what can fix the Spartan program quickly.

Special teams coordinator Rob Els explained that during the pandemic, the Spartans had pulled the proverbial all-in poker move dedicating time they would have been on the field coaching spring ball, trying to harvest some recruits. Els said, “When you work with a guy like Mel Tucker, that’s going to be first and foremost on his list, mainly because we don’t have a lot of practice film to watch, practices to get ready for so you better spent most of your time recruiting. We’re making up a lot of ground. You’re going to hear a lot of us this year, the next year, in the future, it’s all going to start in the state of Michigan, no question about it. I’m excited about the things that we can sell here at Michigan State.”

Tucker and the Spartans currently have eight players committed for the class of 2021 from five states.

· Tyson Watson Defensive End Warren, MI

· Ethan Boyd Offensive Tackle East Lansing, MI

· Davion Primm Running Back Oak Park, MI

· Derrick Harmon Defensive Tackle Detroit, MI

· Hampton Fay Quarterback Fort Worth, TX

· Kevin Wigenton Guard Princeton, NJ

· Gabe Nealy Safety Miami, MI

· Antoine Booth Cornerback Hyattsville, MD

Tell us what you think about the Spartans recruiting in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Princeton, New Jersey, guard Kevin Wigenton commits to Michigan State.

Princeton, New Jersey offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton commits to Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football program.

Jeff Dullack

Jay Johnson on Michigan State recruiting during unprecedented times

Jay Johnson the Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator discusses recruiting during unprecedented times.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Spartan football weekly recruiting recap for April 26, 2020

Michigan State Spartan football weekly recruiting recap for April 26, 2020

Jeff Dullack

Recap of the 2020 NFL Draft Michigan State Spartan football free agents

Get your complete recap of the Michigan State Spartan football undrafted free agents from this weekend's NFL Draft.

Jeff Dullack

Fort Worth, Texas, Quarterback Hampton Fay Commits to Michigan State

Fort Worth, Texas, quarterback Hampton Fay becomes the seventh commitment in the class of 2021 for Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Kenny Willekes Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Draft

Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes was the second Spartan picked in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was picked by the Minnesota Vikings.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Josiah Scott picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft

Michigan State two-time All-Big Ten cornerback Josiah Scott was selected in the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Good, Bad, Ugly with Spartan Football Podcast

The good, the bad and the ugly podcast talking Michigan State Spartan football with Coach Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

lobosky

State of Michigan State Spartan Football Podcast

Our weekly state of Michigan State Spartan football podcast with Jon Schopp.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raequan Williams Michigan State NFL Draft Scouting Report

Take an inside look at Raequan Williams, Michigan State tackle, and this week's NFL Draft.

Jeff Dullack

by

lobosky