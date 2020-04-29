New Recruiting Focus has Michigan State Football on Fire

East Lansing, MI— The COVID-19 pandemic has put a grip on sports that would make any WWE wrestler proud. Yet amid the real-world calamity, Mel Tucker and the Spartans are prospering in the realm of recruiting.

Tucker has brought an all-day every-day approach to seeking the nation for new Spartans. Tucker understands, and the infusion of new talent from around the country is what can fix the Spartan program quickly.

Special teams coordinator Rob Els explained that during the pandemic, the Spartans had pulled the proverbial all-in poker move dedicating time they would have been on the field coaching spring ball, trying to harvest some recruits. Els said, “When you work with a guy like Mel Tucker, that’s going to be first and foremost on his list, mainly because we don’t have a lot of practice film to watch, practices to get ready for so you better spent most of your time recruiting. We’re making up a lot of ground. You’re going to hear a lot of us this year, the next year, in the future, it’s all going to start in the state of Michigan, no question about it. I’m excited about the things that we can sell here at Michigan State.”

Tucker and the Spartans currently have eight players committed for the class of 2021 from five states.

· Tyson Watson Defensive End Warren, MI

· Ethan Boyd Offensive Tackle East Lansing, MI

· Davion Primm Running Back Oak Park, MI

· Derrick Harmon Defensive Tackle Detroit, MI

· Hampton Fay Quarterback Fort Worth, TX

· Kevin Wigenton Guard Princeton, NJ

· Gabe Nealy Safety Miami, MI

· Antoine Booth Cornerback Hyattsville, MD

