Michigan State's Jay Johnson on his Quarterbacks

McLain Moberg

The new offensive coordinator, Jay Johnson, has said he wants to put points on the board while being multiple.

The goal is to keep opposing defenses guessing, and Johnson looks to do just that by being multiple.

However, Michigan State is still searching for its starting quarterback. Yes, you read that right, the Spartans don't know who will be under center in 2020. Their annual spring game and their best opportunity at seeing Rocky Lombardi, Theo Day, and redshirt freshman Payton Thorne on the field was canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Big Ten announced their suspension of team activities, canceling the Spartans spring practice four days before it was supposed to begin.

But, Johnson's early impressions of the position have been positive.

"I was very pleased with them. I think they have a good foundation to them; I think their football IQ's are good. And so that seems to keep coming out the more and more I'm around them and the more and more I get to meet with them and kind of visit with them, so I'm excited about that piece because my big challenge with those guys is what is your plan and having a plan and being prepared," Johnson said. "We are missing the physical component, but so much of us offensively, particularly with the quarterback spot is that mental piece, and so I still feel like we're able to drill that in a certain sense and so I'm excited about them."

