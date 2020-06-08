Spartan Nation
Michigan State's Ron Burton on Reshaping the Defensive Line

McLain Moberg

Following the 2016 season where Michigan State finished the year 3-9, the trio of Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams, and Mike Panasiuk would become one of the more formidable defensive lines within the Big Ten.

In their final season together, Willekes was named the winner of the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s best player, who was a former walk-on annually. He earned first-team All-Big Ten for the second straight season, finished his career ranked No. 1 in Spartan history with 51 tackles for loss, and third in the school record book with 26 sacks.

Panasiuk ended his senior year with a career-high 36 total tackles, a career-high nine tackles for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery, and scored his first touchdown on an interception return off a deflected pass during the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

Williams was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the media but was named to the third team by the coaches. He posted 48 tackles, including 7.5 for a loss, and finished with a career-high five sacks.

He started 42 consecutive games at nose tackle, which was the longest streak by a position player under Mark Dantonio.

All three are now gone.

However, Ron Burton, the MSU defensive line coach, doesn't see it being a big issue.

"They were great teachers, and those kids behind that had 200-plus snaps are going to have opportunity to play up front. Me understanding that is crucial, but those guys will have a great opportunity because of the guys that came before them," said Burton. "They were great teachers; Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams and Mike Panasiuk, they taught the guys behind them so we shouldn't have a drop-off, but it's strong to know that knowledge and those guys that had that chance to be on the field. We look forward to no drop off and those guys taking advantage of it."

