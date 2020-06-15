Michigan State’s Ron Burton on Potential New Starters

Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams, and Mike Panasiuk combined for 121 starts, 489 tackles, 98 of them for a loss, and 41.5 sacks while at Michigan State.

They've since graduated, which means defensive line coach, Ron Burton will be tasked with replacing them.

The Spartans have Jacub Panasiuk, an established player, but MSU will need to find other guys to put alongside him.

Burton believes Jack Camper, redshirt freshman Michael Fletcher, and fifth-year senior Drew Beesley can step up and be the student-athletes who replace Willekes, Williams, and Panasiuk.

"Well, we expect them to be co-starters and on the field a lot. Those guys, number one, have to understand and consistently plan being on the field every time," said Burton. "You mentioned Jack Camper with the injury that he's had; he's gotten stronger, gotten better, and understands the position. A young Fletcher who has not had that many snaps just getting stronger, understanding what to do and what not to do; long-player out there, asks great questions, and we expect a lot from him."

Beesley has 20 tackles, six of them for a loss, an interception, two fumble recoveries, and 1.5 sacks in 26 career games.

"The guy on the other side, Drew Beesley, he's had a lot of snaps, and he's going to be battling for that starting position. I think he's going to have an opportunity to help us a lot because he's had to play, and he is a true teacher on the other side also. Very smart player, and we expect a lot out of him," Burton said. "Going forward, time will tell, but those guys in the classroom have done a great job. In the discussions that I've had with them, they ask the right questions, but they understand where we're trying to go."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack